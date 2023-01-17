Russia ready to aid Iran to supply goods for regional states

Russian President’s Special Aide Igor Levitin, who is on a visit to Tehran, met and held talks with Iran’s first Vice President Mohammad Mokhber.

In the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest status of the implementation of joint projects between Tehran and Moscow.

Referring to the implementation of the North-South Corridor project, Mokhbar, in this meeting, expressed hope to witness the acceleration of the implementation of this important project with the serious participation of the parties.

He also attached great importance to the implementation of bilateral agreements in the field of oil and gas.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Mokhber spoke about the role of using national currencies in commercial transactions in eliminating the existing banking issues.

This measure can lead to the expansion of bilateral commercial transactions, VP Mokhber said.

Igor Levitin, for his part, described the extensive interactions between the two countries as effective in realizing common goals.

He also said that he will visit the Rasht-Astara railway project and the Caspian port to get detailed information on the implementation process.

Referring to his meeting with the President of Iran's Central Bank, Levitin added that he is personally pursuing the process of cooperation between the Iranian and Russian central banks.

Levitin also expressed Russia's readiness to cooperate with Iran to supply food products and basic goods to the regional countries.

He also announced the readiness of Russian companies to jointly produce automobiles, helicopters, and agricultural equipment.

