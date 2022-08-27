Defense industry increased effective deterrence power in Iran

He made the remarks during his visit to the Defense Industry Exhibition, held at the venue of the Defense Industries Organization of the Ministry of Defense, on Saturday.

Ghalibaf also appreciated the unflinching efforts made by the Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani and senior managers of the ministry who took giant strides in line with boosting defense industry of the country both in regional and international arenas.

The defense industry has increased the effective deterrence power in the country, he said, adding that it is a source of pride to say that attaining self-sufficiency has brought about dignity and prosperity and increased national confidence.

Creating deterrence and preventing future wars is the main mission of the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces, he said, adding that the defense doctrine of the Islamic Republic of Iran is to establish peace and stability and defend the oppressed people in the world.

He said that the salient progress and achievements of the defense industry must be transferred to the public and state sectors.

