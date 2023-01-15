  1. Technology
Jan 15, 2023, 12:07 PM

Bavar-373 defense missile system monitors Iran territory

TEHRAN, Jan. 15 (MNA) – Commander of Iran’s Army Air Defense Force said that the Bavar-373 defense missile system is monitoring Iran’s territory.

Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard said that only a few countries in the world make use of a similar version of the Bavar-373 defense missile system.

The commander lauded the results of tests on the system, the Bavar-373 is currently monitoring the territory of the Islamic Republic.

Iran’s defense systems are able to target a variety of targets with RCS, he further noted.

Earlier, the official said that Iran's Air Defense Force is at the level of the world's most up-to-date equipment in different fields.

