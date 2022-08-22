'Careless Crime' to vie at Taoyuan Film Festival

The synopsis of 'Careless Crime' reads, "Forty years ago, during the uprising to overthrow the Shah’s regime in Iran, protestors set fire to movie theatres as a way of showing opposition to Western culture. Many cinemas were burned down. In one tragic case, a theatre was set on fire with four hundred people inside, most of whom were burned alive. Forty years have passed and, in contemporary Iran, four individuals also decide to burn a cinema down. Their intended target is a theatre showing a film about an unearthed, unexploded missile. Will past and present meet?"

The film has won several awards in other international events before.

The 2022 edition of the Taoyuan Film Festival is being held from August 19th and will end on August 28th.

