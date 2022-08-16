'Irreversible' to take part in 3 international film festivals

The 8-minute animation 'Irreversible' has been accepted to take part in the 15th Annual Iranian Film Festival (IFF) in San Francisco which will be held from September 17-18, 2022.

As the first independent Iranian film festival outside of Iran, IFF is going to present 50 films from Iran, the US, Italy, France, Luxembourg, Greece, the UK, Canada, Australia, and Denmark…, ranging from fiction, documentary, short, animation…. to the music video.

Irreversible will also compete in the San Sebastian International Film Festival will run from 16-24 September 2022.

International Moscow Film Festival 'Shining Angel' will also host the Iranian short animation Irreversible.

'Irreversible' depicts the story of a woman whose country has been occupied by another country. She is the only survivor in her country who tries to regain the lost meaning of her life.

