Aug 13, 2022, 10:00 PM

German film festival to host "Death is My Neighbor"

TEHRAN, Aug. 13 (MNA) – Iranian experimental short film "Death is My Neighbor" by Radvin Khodadadi will take part at the 19th Berlin International Film Festival.

Written and directed by Radvin Khodadadi, the experimental short film "Death is My Neighbor" has made it to the 19th PROVINZIALE in Germany.

This cinematic event will take place from October 8 – 15, 2022 at Haus Schwärzetal in Berlin.

