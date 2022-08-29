'Silenced Tree' wins best film award at Munich Film Festival

The film was recently selected as the best film at Hamilton New York International Film Festival as well.

Filmed in Turkey, it is about a literature teacher who tries helplessly to hold on to his past: his shattering marriage, his sick old mother, a decaying walnut tree, and the memory of his father.

The film is co-produced by Iran's Farabi Cinema Foundation, the film department of TRT Turkey, and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Turkey.

The Munich International Film Festival is the largest summer film festival in Germany and second only in size and importance to the Berlinale. It has been held annually since 1983 and takes place in late June/early July.

The latest festival was held from June 23 to July 2, 2022.

