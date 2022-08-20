  1. Culture
'Deer' to be screened at Italy's della Lessinia FilmFest.

TEHRAN, Aug. 20 (MNA) – Written and directed by Hadi Babaeifar, the Iranian short film 'Deer' is scheduled to vie at the 2022 Lessinia Film Festival in Italy.

'Deer' was also awarded at Berlin International Film Festival before.

Ehsan Bakhshizadeh and Khodadad Bakhshizadeh are among the cast members of Babaeifar's short film.

The Lessinia Film Festival is the only Italian cinematographic competition dedicated exclusively to short films, documentaries, and full-length features about the life, history, and traditions of the mountains. The festival, initiated in 1995 by the Curatorium Cimbricum Veronense Association as a video exhibition dedicated to the Veronese mountains, gradually expanded to encompass the mountains of the entire world. 

The 2022 edition of the event is slated to be held on August 19-28, 2022.

