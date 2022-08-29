'Untouchable' to vie at British, Albanian film festivals

The short film is scheduled to take part at Tirana International Film Festival in Albania and Bolton Film Festival in England.

"Untouchable" has taken part in several other international film festivals before and has won an award at the Hot Docs film festival.

Payam Ahmadnia, Nika Shahbaz Zadeh, Abolfazl Abhar, Raha Bakhtiari, and Hilda Kordbacheh are the cast of Shahnavaz's short film.

The Tirana International Film Festival is one of the major annual events taking place in Tirana each year. It was the first international cinema festival in Albania. This cultural event was created in 2003 and is currently the most important cinematic event in Albania.

2022 Tirana International Film Festival will be held on September 24th to 30th.

Celebrating films from home and abroad, Bolton Film Festival acts as an amplifier of emerging and established talent. Through its industry talks, masterclasses and networking sessions it aims to break open the door to a creative industry that many people find difficult to access and navigate.

This year's edition of the Bolton Film Festival is slated to be held from October 5th to 9th.

