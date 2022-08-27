'The Pause' to vie at UK's Lift-Off FilmFest.

The synopsis of the film reads, "Continuous repetition of an action may be an exercise that does not always bear fruit, sometimes you have to pause before daily repetitions."

'The Pause is written by Ghazaal Gholami.

Initially a film festival, Lift-Off has grown into a huge platform for emerging artists. This includes feature film content, shorts, commercial, music video content, animations and experimental arthouse. They also feature a script promotion and exchange platform, along with extensive production initiatives.

London Lift-Off Film Festival started back in 2010 with its first-ever call for entries. In London's first year the festival received over 750 films from around the world and were instantly humbled by the quality and ambition of the work sent in.

The event is slated to be held from August 29 to September 12, 2022.

MP/5573781