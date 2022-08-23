'Silenced Tree' wins best film award at US FilmFest.

Receiving its fifth award from festivals in the US., the movie has received a total of 18 awards from foreign festivals to date.

Filmed in Turkey, it is about a literature teacher who tries helplessly to hold on to his past: his shattering marriage, his sick old mother, a decaying walnut tree, and the memory of his father.

The film is co-produced by Iran's Farabi Cinema Foundation, the film department of TRT Turkey, and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Turkey.

The Hamilton New York International Film Festival is an award-winning festival located in the Chenango Valley region of New York State.

The festival is a seven-day film event that hosts filmmakers from across the globe.

