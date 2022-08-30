  1. Culture
Aug 30, 2022, 11:00 PM

'ZOO' goes to FERFILM FilmFest. in Kosovo

TEHRAN, Aug. 30 (MNA) – Written and directed by Iranian filmmaker Nafiseh Zare, the short film "Zoo" is scheduled to vie at FERFILM in Kosovo.

Kaveh Mazaheri and Sorena Ekbatani are the producers of the short film.

The Synopsis of "Zoo" reads, "Among the animals in the zoo, Ra'na is looking for the deer she saw in her dream, and her mother is looking for an opportunity to tell her important news."

International Film Festival – FERFILM was thought for some years but was established in 2013. FERFILM was formed by a group of artists from Ferizaj and beyond. This moment was considered an initiative to promote universal cultures and values of the world through film as a multidimensional and attractive method. The festival will organize visits and other events that show the cultural diversity in Kosovo.

The 2022 edition of the event is slated to be held on 2-6 September.

