Iran condoles Afghanistan over recent flood

The Embassy of the Republic of Iran expresses its condolences on the losses of lives and injuries of dozens of Afghan people that occurred after the flood in the Parwan region and some other regions of the country, the statement reads.

The Iranian embassy also wished forgiveness from God Al-Mighty for the dead and patience for the survivors.

Heavy rains caused flash floods that killed at least 31 people and left dozens missing in northern Afghanistan, the Taliban's officials reported Monday.

The Bakhtar News Agency said the floods took place on Sunday in northern Parwan province. The agency said that women and children were among the dead and 17 people were reported injured.

At least 100 people have remained missing on Monday, the report said, and a search and rescue operation was underway.

MP/FNA14010525000501