Aug 20, 2022, 2:30 PM

VIDEO: Heavy rains and flood in Saudi Arabia's Medina

TEHRAN, Aug. 20 (MNA) – Saudi news sources reported that heavy rains and winds caused a flood in Medina.

The flooding caused two buses to sink in Medina, but according to Saudi sources, the incident left no casualties.

Saudi media also published footage of several cars sinking in different parts of Medina.

