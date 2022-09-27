  1. Politics
Sep 27, 2022, 3:00 PM

Iran FM condoles Pakistan, Bangladesh over incidents

Iran FM condoles Pakistan, Bangladesh over incidents

TEHRAN, Sep. 27 (MNA) – Iran Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan’ani expressed his condolences to Bangladesh government over the capsizing of a ship in the north of this country which led to the death of at least 51 people.

In another condolences message on Tuesday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman expressed his sympathy with the government, nation and army of Pakistan following the crash of a military helicopter in this country.

A Pakistani military helicopter crashed in the southwest area of the country late on Sunday, killing all six soldiers on board.

The helicopter crashed during a “flying mission” near Harnai in the province of Balochistan, the military’s public relations wing said in a statement.

A small ship packed with mostly women and children on their way to a popular temple flipped over in the Karatoya river in Bangladesh on Sunday as onlookers screamed in horror from the shore near Boda town in the northern Panchagarh district.

MA/FNA14010705000134/5597971

News Code 191864
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/191864/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News