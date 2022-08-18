Flooding caused by heavy rain kills 16 in western China

Heavy and sudden downpours in Datong Hui and Tu Autonomous County, population 403,368, of Qinghai province started late Wednesday, causing flooding on the mountains and triggered landslides, Reuters quoted China's state broadcaster CCTV as reporting.

Rivers changed courses and flooded villages and towns. More than 6,200 people were affected by the flood.

Local government sent a rescue team of 2,000 people and more than 160 vehicles for disaster relief.

Since June, China has been grappling with extreme weather from heatwaves to historic floods. The government has blamed climate change, which it says will increasingly affect the economy and society.

KI/PR