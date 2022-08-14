Recent flood in Yemen claims 91 lives

Following the recent flash floods in several provinces in Yemen in the past few days, 5,699 buildings were damaged and more than 1,360 roofs of building collapsed and 140 buildings were completely destroyed, Spokesperson for Supreme Humanitarian Affairs Council of the National Salvation Government of Yemen said.

The recent flash floods in several Yemeni provinces killed 91 people, he said, adding that more than 24,624 families sustained severe damages as a result of recent floods in several provinces.

During the past weeks, Yemen has witnessed heavy rain in several provinces which has caused many human and financial losses.

