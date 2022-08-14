15 dead in flash flood in S Korea

South Korean officials reported that the number of victims of floods and heavy rains in this country has increased to 15 people and four others are still missing.

As a result of the recent heavy rains, 18 people were injured and 7,480 people evacuated their residences in different regions of the country and moved to safe places.

According to South Korean government officials, 2,676 houses were damaged in recent rains and flash floods, most of them in Seoul, the capital of South Korea.

MA/5562534