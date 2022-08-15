  1. Politics
Iran condoles Sudanese govt., people over recent flash floods

TEHRAN, Aug. 15 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman expressed his condolences to the nation and government of Sudan over the recent flash flood which led to the death of a number of Sudanese citizens and damage to country’s infrastructures.

Nasser Kan’ani made the remarks on Monday evening and stated that Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to provide humanitarian aid and services to Sudan after the incident.

Floods which came after torrential rains in Sudan killed at least 52 people and damaged or destroyed thousands of homes on Sunday August 14.

In a Monday report, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) estimated that around 38,000 people across Sudan had been affected by rains and floods since the start of the rainy season.

