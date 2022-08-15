Iran condoles Sudanese govt., people over recent flash floods

Nasser Kan’ani made the remarks on Monday evening and stated that Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to provide humanitarian aid and services to Sudan after the incident.

Floods which came after torrential rains in Sudan killed at least 52 people and damaged or destroyed thousands of homes on Sunday August 14.

In a Monday report, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) estimated that around 38,000 people across Sudan had been affected by rains and floods since the start of the rainy season.

