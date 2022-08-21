Death toll from heavy rains, floods in Sudan rises to 79

The death toll from recent heavy rains and floods in Sudan has climbed to 79, the country's National Council for Civil Defence said in a statement, the media have reported.

Most of Sudan’s 18 states have been affected by heavy rains. In El Gezira, floods broke roads and isolated entire villages in El Gezira. Many agricultural areas have been inundated as well.

At least 79 people have been killed. Abdeljalil Abdelrahim, the spokesperson for the National Council for Civil Defence, said on Saturday. An estimated 50,000 houses collapsed completely or partially.

On the basis of info from humanitarian organizations on the ground and local authorities, the government’s Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) estimated that by August 14, about 136,000 Sudanese have been affected by heavy rains and floods since May. At least 8,900 houses were destroyed. Another 20,600 were damaged.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Sudan reported last Sunday that the number of people and localities affected by rains and floods this year may double in comparison with former years.

The 2022 Sudan Emergency Response Plan (ERP) has predicted that more than 460,000 people could be affected by floods this rainy season. Between 2017 and 2021, an average of 388,600 people have affected annually.

KI/PR