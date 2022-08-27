Saudi-led coalition seizes 4th Yemeni tanker in Hudaydah port

Spokesman for Yemen Petroleum Company Essam Al-Mutawakel said that the aggressor coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the United States seized “Tiara” ship carrying diesel fuel near Al Hudaydah port, Almasirah reported.

He added that Saudi-US aggressor coalition has seized this ship by violating the ceasefire again, despite having a UN permit, the report added.

With the seizure of “Tiara” ship, the number of fuel ships seized by the Saudi-led coalition has increased to four, he continued.

Al-Mutawakel also emphasized that the United Nations has not taken any positive action to end the piracy of the aggressor coalition.

The Spokesman for Yemen Petroleum Company had said on Friday night that three ships carrying fuel of this country are still confiscated by Saudi aggressor coalition.

