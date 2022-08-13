Saudi-led coalition violates ceasefire in Yemen 126 times

Saudi-led coalition violated the UN-brokered ceasefire by carrying out reconnaissance flights over the provinces of Ma’rib, Taiz, Al Jawf, Sa’ada, Al Hudaydah, Dhaleh, Hajjah, etc., Almasirah reported.

This report added that the armed reconnaissance aircraft of the Saudi-led coalition targeted residential houses and positions of army forces and popular committees in the Al Heys area located in Al Hudaydah province.

According to the report, Saudi-led coalition forces targeted the positions of the army forces and popular committees as well as houses of Yemeni citizens in Al Hudaydah, Ta’iz, Ma’rib, Hajjah, Sa’ada, Jizan, and Dhale provinces with heavy artillery, rocket, and mortar attacks.

This is while that UN Special Envoy for Yemen Affairs Hans Grundberg announced the agreement reached between Yemeni parties to extend the ceasefire for two months.

The ceasefire in Yemen, which has been repeatedly violated by the Saudi aggressor coalition, was extended once before following the consultations of the United Nations. The 2-month extension of this ceasefire ended on August 2, which was extended again.

Saudi Arabia, in the form of a coalition of several Arab countries, including UAE, and with the help and green light of the United States and support of the Zionist regime, launched large-scale attacks against Yemen on March 26, 2015.

