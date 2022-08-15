Islamic Resistance turned into issue beyond region

The Resistance has given the Muslim world and the region a new identity, Bahadori Jahromi posted on his Instagram account on the occasion of Islamic Resistance Day.

The Resistance has given many victories to freedom-seeking nations, he pointed out.

If years ago, Hezbollah in Lebanon could humiliate the Zionist regime in the 33-day war, he said, adding that today the three-day Resistance in Gaza led to a truce.

The Islamic Resistance is seen these days in Yemen, Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, and even Africa and Latin America in a way that global arrogance can at no point safely spread its force and colonialism, he underlined.

The idea of “Exporting Imam Khomeini's Revolution” is visible in the faces of Islamic Resistance soldiers around the world these days, he underlined.

