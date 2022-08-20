Saudi-led coalition violates ceasefire in Hudaydah 113 times

Yemeni news sources reported that the Saudi-led coalition has violated the ceasefire in Al Hudaydah province in Yemen 113 times only in the past 24 hours, the Al-Ahed News Website reported.

According to the report, this ceasefire violation included eight flights of reconnaissance aircraft and attack drones in the airspace of Heys and Al-Jabalia regions in Al Hudaydah province.

Also, the Saudi aggressor coalition has launched 12 missile attacks and three artillery attacks against different areas in Al Hudaydah province in the past 24 hours.

In addition, mercenaries of the Saudi-led coalition have violated the ceasefire in Yemen by launching 90 shooting operations at the positions of the Yemeni army and popular committees in Al Hudaydah province.

Accordingly, the ceasefire in Yemen was extended for another two months on August 2, 2022, with the mediation of the United Nations but the Saudi-led coalition continues to refuse to implement provisions of the ceasefire which is in the context of reducing the all-round siege of the Yemeni people by repeatedly violating this agreement.

