China lashes out at US congressmen's visit to Taiwan

Noting that some forces in the United States are trying to use Taiwan to control China, Xiaoming wrote that this is very dangerous and is playing with fire and those who play with fire will burn themselves.

He also urged the countries concerned to adhere to the One China policy, deal properly with Taiwan issues, and stop interfering in Beijing's internal affairs.

A US congressional delegation arrived in Taiwan on Sunday, officials said, days after China held military drills around the island in retaliation for US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit.

Sunday's unannounced trip came after Pelosi infuriated Beijing by visiting Taiwan earlier this month, sparking unprecedented air and sea drills that raised the prospect of conflict.

The five-member delegation, led by Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts, will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen and attend a banquet hosted by Foreign Minister Joseph Wu during the visit, according to Taiwan's foreign ministry.

MP