Aug 16, 2022, 10:50 AM

China imposes sanctions on seven Taiwanese officials: report

TEHRAN, Aug. 16 (MNA) – China has said it is blacklisting seven Taiwan officials over their alleged support for the self-ruled island’s independence.

The group will be banned from entering mainland China and the territories of Hong Kong and Macau, and restricted from working with Chinese officials, state news agency Xinhua said, citing a spokesperson from the Taiwan Work Office of the ruling Communist Party.

The seven officials targeted by Beijing include Bi-khim Hsiao, Taiwan’s representative in the United States.

Xinhua said the “punitive measures” were necessary to “safeguard the peaceful development of the cross-Strait relations and the immediate interests of the people on both sides of the Strait”.

The report comes as US congressional delegation arrived in Taiwan on Sunday days after China held military drills around the island in retaliation for US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit.

Sunday's unannounced trip came after Pelosi infuriated Beijing by visiting Taiwan earlier this month, sparking unprecedented air and sea drills that raised the prospect of conflict. 

The five-member delegation, led by Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts, will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen and attend a banquet hosted by Foreign Minister Joseph Wu during the visit, according to Taiwan's foreign ministry.

