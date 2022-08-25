Another US delegation reportedly to arrive in Taiwan tonight

A reporter for Taiwan's TVBS channel announced on his Twitter page that a US military plane carrying a high-ranking delegation from this country will arrive in Taiwan tonight.

Tensions in the Taiwan Strait area rose sharply after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei from August 2 to 3. China's armed forces retaliated by conducting large-scale military drills with missile firing in six water areas around the island.

A delegation of US lawmakers arrived on August 14th for an unannounced two-day visit to Taiwan. The group included five members of Congress from both parties. Their arrival on the island drew sharp criticism from Beijing and provoked the start of another Chinese People's Liberation Army drill in the region.

The visit of a US Congress delegation to Taiwan is provocative and does not help to stabilize the situation in the region, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's economic cooperation department Dmitry Birichevsky said.

