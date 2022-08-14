Iran women's volleyball reaches final in Islamic games

Iran women's national volleyball team defeated the Republic of Azerbaijan in the semi-final match of the Islamic Solidarity Games to reach the final of Islamic Solidarity Games underway in Konya, Turkey.

This is the first time in 56 years since the 1966 Asian games that the Iranian women's team gains a medal.

Iran women's national volleyball team defeated the Republic of Azerbaijan 3-1(25-18; 18-25; 25-16; 25-22) in the semi-finals on Sunday and became the first finalist in the volleyball contest.

This is the first time since the Islamic Revolution in 1979 that Iranian women's volleyball wins a medal.

With advancing to the final in Turkey's games, Iranian women will definitely win at least a silver medal.

