Poriya Hosseinkhanzadh Firouzjah scored 22 points to steer Iran to the fantastic comeback against debutants Pakistan, Tehran Times reported.

The competition is being held from Aug. 7 to 14 in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand.

The 2022 Asian Men's Volleyball Cup, so-called 2022 AVC Cup for Men is the seventh edition of the Asian Cup, a biennial international volleyball tournament organized by the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) with Thailand Volleyball Association (TVA).

MNA/TT