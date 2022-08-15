Iran weightlifter Rasoul Motamedi wins gold medal in ISG

Rasoul Motamedi in the 102kg category won three gold medals in the Islamic Solidary Games in Turkey on Monday.

Motamedi lifted the 177 weight in the snatch, the 223 kg in the clean and jerk, and won the third gold medal with an overall of 400 kg.

He also tried to break the world record but failed.

Another Iranian representative in the games Amir Hoghoghi finished fifth in the games with a record of 165 in the snatch, 211 kg in the clean and jerk and an overall of 376 kg.

In the same competition, Reza Beiralvand won a gold medal in the men’s 96kg on Sunday.

More than 4,000 athletes from 56 countries compete in the Games in Konya, Turkey.

There are 19 sports and four Para sports on the program.

