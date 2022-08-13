Zionist troops target Palestinian farmers in Gaza Strip

Israeli regime's forces on Saturday fired tear gas at the farmers who were working in the east of Khan Yunis and forced them to leave the area.

According to Palestinian media, Zionist soldiers settled along the retaining wall in the north and east of the Gaza Strip fire tear gasses or shoot at Palestinian agricultural lands and shepherds along the border almost every day.

News sources on Friday night reported that a fierce clash took place between the Zionist forces and a number of Palestinians in the south of Nablus.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society reported that several Palestinians were injured and 66 people were suffocated during the clashes.

Some sources also reported that a number of Palestinians targeted an Israeli regime's military base in Nablus.

