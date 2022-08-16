EU calls for probe into Israel’s crimes in Gaza

The European Union called for investigation on Israeli regime’s crimes especially the martyrdom of Palestinian children during the war against the Palestinian Resistance forces.

The Israeli armed forces officially admitted on Tuesday that five Palestinian children were martyred during the air raids on the Gaza Strip.

This comes while the European Union remained silent during the aggressive attacks of the Zionist regime on the Gaza Strip, which lasted for three days, until EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell, had to adopt a stance on it.

