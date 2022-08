The Palestinian man was shot directly into his head by the Zionists after the Israeli regime's troops raided his house.

On early Sunday, a Palestinian youth launched a martyrdom-seeking operation in the Occupied al-Quds.

At least 9 Zionists were injured in this operation, according to the reports.

According to US State Department spokesman Ned Price, at least 5 American nationals were among the injured.

