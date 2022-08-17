Zionists detain dozens of Palestinians in West Bank

40 Palestinians have been arrested in different areas of the West Bank, and so far the names of 23 of those arrested have been published.

Most of the detainees are from the town of Teqoa in the south of Bethlehem, according to the reports.

The Israeli regime's forces also surrounded the house of a Palestinian in Balata camp located in the east of Nablus with the aim of arresting a young Palestinian fighter.

The Israeli regime's forces were forced to leave the area after failing to arrest the person.

In a statement, the Palestine Red Crescent said that three Palestinians were wounded during today's attack of the Zionist forces on Nablus.

Also on Wednesday morning, a number of Zionist settlers raided Al-Aqsa Mosque with the support of the Zionist regime police.

