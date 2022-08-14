  1. World
Aug 14, 2022

Dozens killed, injured in fire in Egyptian church

TEHRAN, Aug. 14 (MNA) – News sources on Sunday reported that a massive fire broke out in a church in Egypt which left dozens of people killed and injured.

At least 41 people were killed in a fire inside a church in the Egyptian city of Giza on Sunday, Al Jazeera reported.

The sources added that 55 people were also injured during the incident so far.

The electrical fire broke out as 5000 worshippers gathered for mass at the Abu Sifin church in the Imbaba neighborhood, causing a stampede, the sources said.

The Egyptian health ministry said 30 ambulances were sent to the scene after the fire at Al Munira Church in Giza, according to news sources.

