Saudi-led coalition violates ceasefire in Yemen 132 times

The Saudi aggressor coalition violated the UN-brokered ceasefire by carrying out surveillance flights over the provinces of Ma’rib, Ta’iz, Al Jawf, Saada, Al Hudaydah, Dhale, Al-Bayda, Hajjah and the border operational roads, Almasirah reported.

According to the report, the Saudi-led coalition targeted residential houses and positions of army forces and popular committees in a region in Yemen’s Ma’rib province.

Saudi aggressor coalition forces targeted the positions of the army forces and popular committees as well as the houses of Yemeni citizens in the provinces of Hudaydah, Ta’iz, Ma’rib, Hajjah, Saada, Jizan, Dhale and Najran with heavy artillery, rocket and mortar attacks, the report added.

This is while the UN special representative for Yemen affairs Hans Grundberg announced about three weeks ago the agreement of the Yemeni parties to extend the ceasefire for two months.

The ceasefire in Yemen, which has been repeatedly violated by the aggressor Saudi coalition, was extended once before following the consultations of the United Nations. The 2-month extension of this ceasefire ended in August which was extended again.

