Khaji:

Time for UN to decide on removing Yemen's blockade

Khaji: Time for UN to decide on removing Yemen's blockade

TEHRAN, Jul. 24 (MNA) – Iran's Foreign Minister's Senior Advisor for Special Political Affairs said it is time for UN to make pragmatic decision on lifting economic blockade imposed on Yemeni people and strengthen ceasefire in Yemen.

Ali Asghar Khaji made the remarks on Sunday in a meeting with the Italian Foreign Ministry’s Special Representative for Yemen and Afghanistan Affairs Gianfranco Petruzzella and emphasized the need for the United Nations to adopt a practical decision to resolve crisis in Yemen.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on the latest development of the Yemeni crisis and the peace process in this country.

The two officials also discussed the latest ceasefire situation in Yemen, calling for implementing provisions of the ceasefire agreement, particularly humanitarian issues.

The Iranian diplomat elaborated on Iran’s intermediary and humanitarian efforts to put an end to the imposed war against the defenseless people of Yemen as well as establishing a ceasefire and a just peace.

From the outset, Islamic Republic of Iran believed that Yemen crisis had no military solution, Khaji said, adding that crisis in Yemen should be resolved through Yemeni-Yemeni political dialogue.  

Iran supports any ceasefire and peace initiative that will end the suffering of Yemeni people and bring lasting peace and security to the country, senior Iranian diplomat underlined.

