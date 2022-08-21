Saudi-led coalition loots about $10bn worth of Yemeni oil

Ahmad Abdullah Dares said that more than 130,041,500 barrels of oil have been looted by the Saudi-Emirati aggressor coalition from Yemen from July 2018 up to July 2022, Almasirah reported.

He pointed out that the Saudi coalition looted 31,627,000 barrels of oil, valued at $2,024,149,000, of Yemeni oil in 2021.

Meanwhile, according to the report, the Saudi-led coalition violated the ceasefire in Yemen 200 times in the past 24 hours.

The Saudi coalition violated the UN-brokered ceasefire by carrying out reconnaissance flights over the provinces of Ma’rib, Ta’iz, Al Jawf, Sa’ada, Al Hudaydah, Sana'a, Dhale, Al-Bayda, Hajjah, and the border operational roads.

Moreover, Saudi-led coalition forces targeted the positions of the army forces and popular committees as well as houses of Yemeni citizens in Hudaydah, Ta’iz, Ma’rib, Hajjah, Sa’ada, Jizan and Dhale provinces with heavy artillery, rocket and mortar attacks.

This is while the UN special envoy for Yemen Affairs Hans Grundberg announced that Yemeni parties agreed to extend the ceasefire for two months.

News sources reported on Saturday night that three Yemeni civilians were killed due to the explosion of unexploded bombs during the invasion of the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen's Hajjah province.

