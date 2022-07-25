Saudi-led coalition violates ceasefire in Yemen 103 times

Saudi-led coalition violated the ceasefire in Yemen 103 times in the past 24 hours by launching heavy airstrikes on Al Hudaydah province, SABA news agency reported.

A news source in the Operations Chamber of Yemeni Popular Forces pointed to the cases of violations of the UN-brokered ceasefire in Yemen in the past 24 hours such as the flight of surveillance planes over "Heys" and "Maqbaneh" creation of military fortifications in mountainous areas of Hudaydah province.

The ceasefire in Yemen, which has been repeatedly violated by the Saudi coalition, was finally extended for another two months following the UN consultations to renew it.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Yemeni Supreme Political Council Mahdi Al-Mashat said that the ceasefire in Yemen has almost been eradicated due to the repeated violations by the Saudi aggressor coalition.

Saudi Arabia, in the form of a coalition of several Arab countries, including UAE and with the help and green light of the United States as well as support of Zionist regime, have launched large-scale attacks against defenseless Yemeni since March 26, 2015.

