Ghalibaf calls for prioritizing neutralizing sanctions

Speaking in a commemoration ceremony for martyrs in Hamedan, Mohammad Bagheri Ghalibaf he hailed the role that Holy Shrine Defenders played in foiling the ISIL conspiracy in Syria and Iraq "Had not we fought ISIL and the enemies in Syria and Iraq, today we would have to fight them in our own country."

The speaker said that the enemies are waging a war against the country in the form of oppressive and inhuman ecnomic sanctions and stressed that "we must prioritize neutralizing the sanctions."

"We have to be strong, part of the work in the area of neutralizing the sanctions lies with the people, and the other part is the responsibility of the government authorities, namely the revolutionary government and the revolutionary parliament."

"If we want to follow in the footsteps of the martyrs, we must put economic recovery and neutralization of the sanctions on the agenda."

Ghalibaf added that one of the ways to revive the economy is to pay attention to the people-based economy.

The parliament speaker further warned against the psychological warfare waged by the enemies against the country.

