Resistance forces Israeli enemy towards destruction

Ziad al-Nakhala made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagheri Ghalibaf in Tehran on Saturday morning.

In the meeting, al-Nakhala noted that the Islamic movements against the Israeli regime used to suffer from failures one after another in the face of the occupying regime before the Islamic Revolution in Iran took place in 1979.

He said, however, after the Islamic Revolution in Iran, the Islamic Umma was awakened and the Resistance was formed based on reliance on "God's traditions" and "people's might."

Al-Nakhala also said that the Resistance Front inspired and backed by the Islamic Republic of Iran has grown too strong now which has forced the Zionist-Israeli enemy to gradually witness a declining trend towards destruction.

He referred to the recent 5-day battle that the Palestinian resistance group had against the Israeli enemy in Gaza and said, "The Palestinian Resistance Front was able to target many military sites in the Zionist regime in that battle and cause serious damages to their military equipment."

"Moreover, we have seen that the resistance in the West Bank has not stopped and we are still witnessing the continuation of the resistance in Jenin and other cities in that region," he underscored.

"Today, the Zionist enemy is forced to deploy 60,000 soldiers to protect its settlements on the regime's borders with the West Bank, which signals an erosion process for the Zionist enemy," the Islamic Jihad secretary-general further highlighted.

He stressed that inspired by the Islamic Revolution in Iran, the Islamic Resistance groups in Palestine are united against their enemies nowadays.

MNA/5812372