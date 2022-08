Following the clash between the Malian army and terrorists which broke out in a region near the country's border with Burkina Faso and Niger, 17 soldiers and four civilians were killed.

Nine people were also missing, according to the reports.

The attacked area has many gold mines that are out of the control of the central government.

Several months ago, about 40 civilians were also killed in the same area following an ISIL attack.

