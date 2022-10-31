15 killed in attack on Burkina Faso military supply mission

A further four soldiers were wounded in the attack in Gourma province, while 11 are still missing, it said in Sunday's statement.

"Reinforcements have been deployed to secure the zone and carry out a search," a source told AFP news agency.

The unit that came under fire had been sent to relieve a detachment from Natiaboani.

The army added it killed 18 terrorists in mopping-up operations, according to TRT World.

Dozens of truck drivers are still missing.

The authorities also launched a drive to recruit 50,000 civilian defense volunteers to back up the army as the number of attacks increases.

