Intelligence min. detains 10 ISIL Takfiri-Zionist terrorists

Iranian Ministry of Intelligence in a statement on Thursday announced that its intelligence forces managed to detain a number of 10 ISIL Takfiri-Israeli terrorists who intended to carry out terrorist operations among mourners of Imam Hussein (Peace Be Upon Him).

The criminal regime of Israel, which sustained heavy defeat last week to blow up a sensitive center of the country by separatist terrorists known as Komleh, sought to overshadow its humiliating defeat and this time tried to use ISIL Takfiri teams for terrorist operations among mourners in the mourning ceremony of Imam Hussein (PBUH).

With the prior preparation of intelligence forces of the Ministry of Intelligence and monitoring of mercenaries ranging from Turkey to Iraq, they arrested Takfiri terrorists in the two regions in west and south parts of the country and consequently, they safely discovered and confiscated all their explosive equipment, communication devices and weapons, the statement added.

