8 killed, 18 injured in new Kabul explosion (+VIDEO)

According to the reports, the blast occurred in Pul-e-Sokhta located in western Kabul.

Eyewitnesses say that 8 people were killed and 18 others were injured during the blast.

The cause of the explosion is still unknown while the ISIL terrorist group has claimed responsibility for it.

The Taliban has not commented on the incident yet.

At least 10 people died after a bomb hidden in a cart went off on Friday in the Sar-e-Kariz area, Kabul. The blast occurred near a mosque in the Shiite neighborhood. No one has so far claimed responsibility for the explosion.

The latest report from the local Afghan media including Tolo TV citing medical sources say that the number of the killed is still 8 while putting the number of the injured at 18.

The UN representative has said that today's balst again targeted the Hazara Shi minority, who were targeted by a dealy explosion in Kabul yesterday.

