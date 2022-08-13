  1. Politics
Syria handed over 50 ISIL terrorists to Iraq

TEHRAN, Aug. 13 (MNA) – A media group affiliated with Iraqi army on Saturday announced that Syria who had been arrested on Syria’s territory handed over more than 50 ISIL terrorists to Iraq..

A media group affiliated to Iraqi Army entitled “Security Media Call” reported that Iraqi military chiefs have handed over 50 ISIL terrorists who were detained in Syria.

With joint cooperation and coordination made in this regard, Iraq’s Joint Operations Command took over 50 ISIL members with Iraqi citizenship who were arrested in Syria.

A high-ranking security source in Iraq’s Al Anbar province said that the institutions monitoring al-Hol Camp in northeast Syria, which is being run under US -backed Syrian Democratic Forces known as the SDF transferred a number of ISIL chieftains and elements of different nationalities to another camp.

In this relation, a local source in Daraa province located in south Syria reported the death of one of senior chieftains of ISIL terrorist group in that region last week.

