Leader calls for combating deforestation on Natl. Arbor Day

Speaking on the occasion of National Arbor Day as well as National Week of Natural Resources in Tehran on Wednesday, Ayatollah Khamenei considered tree planting a profitable, forward-looking, and wealth-generating activity.

Emphasizing the need to pay serious attention to the national tree planting movement that began last year during former Iranian President martyr Ebrahim Raeisi, he advised people to participate in tree-planting movement as a righteous and good deed, so that the living environment and life will become fresh and clean by increasing the number of trees.

Tree planting is a profitable investment in various aspects, he said, adding that planting trees for any reason, whether to benefit from the fruits of useful trees or to use the wood of trees which is valuable, is a completely profitable action.

Stressing the need to take the national tree-planting movement into serious consideration that began during the former Iranian President martyr Ebrahim Raeisi, the Leader stated that this magnificent plan is still ongoing and shows that planting one billion trees in four years is practical, so that the government organizations should help people in this regard.

The Leader further emphasized the importance of urban vegetation, calling on authorities to prevent the loss of trees in cities.

Tehran’s greenery, in particular, should be protected from profiteers, Ayatollah Khamenei added.

Ayatollah Khamenei said the government institutions in charge should work to develop the country’s green spaces and preserve its aquifers.

“The implementation of such policy can help prevent particulate pollution and flooding,” the Leader noted.

The Arbor Day, which is celebrated every year to promote the development and preservation of greenery across the country, inaugurates the National Natural Resources Week.

On Arbor Day, which this year fell on Wednesday, Iranian individuals, groups and environmental activists plant trees and encourage others to do so.

