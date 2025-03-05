Zelensky says in his letter Kiev ready to sign resource deal

"Regarding the agreement on minerals and security, Ukraine is ready to sign it at any time that is convenient for you. I appreciate that he sent this letter, I just got it a little while ago," the US leader said, according to TASS.

On February 28, Zelensky arrived at the White House for a meeting with US President Donald Trump. During the conversation in the presence of journalists, an argument broke out between them, during which Trump pointed out Zelensky’s disrespectful attitude towards the United States, and US Vice President JD Vance emphasized Zelensky’s ungratefulness to Washington for the support provided to Kyiv. The press conference following their meeting was canceled, and the signing of a US-Ukraine mineral deal did not take place. At the same time, Zelensky did not apologize for his actions and words, since he felt he had done "nothing wrong."

On March 3, Reuters reported, citing a White House official, that US President Donald Trump had ordered a halt to all military aid deliveries to Kiev. Later, a Pentagon spokesman confirmed this information to TASS. According to him, the suspension affects all US military equipment that is not currently in Ukraine, including weapons delivered by air and ship and awaiting further transportation in Poland’s transit zones.

SD/