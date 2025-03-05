Chaotic White House pursues confused foreign policy: FM

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says the recent dispute between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump highlights a chaotic global landscape where foreign policy decisions do not occur in isolation.

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, has said the recent quarrel between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump highlighted a chaotic global landscape where foreign policy decisions do not occur in isolation.

In a memo published in Iran’s Ettelaat newspaper on Wednesday, Araghchi said that while Washington positions itself as the central hub for decision-making in the West, adding that this role is increasingly challenged. The dispute involving Zelensky, Trump, and Vice President JD Vance indicates diplomatic uncertainty and unresolved differences in the Western bloc, he said.

The Trump administration had claimed it would restore peace on the international arena; however, it now faces significant challenges in fulfilling this promise amid ongoing conflicts involving multiple players, Araghchi said.

He also said that one of the important messages of the dispute is the shifting power dynamics in Ukraine. He said that Zelensky, once reliant on Western support, is now openly confronting the U.S. president, indicating that nations previously backed by Washington are unwilling to accept its dictates.

According to the minister, another significant question pertains to Europe’s reaction to this condition. Europeans, who have been cautious about the developments in Eastern Europe, are confronted with questions regarding Washington’s power and willingness to lead a united front in the West.

On the other hand, Russia is closely monitoring these developments, as it perceives the Western unity to be fragile, Araghchi said, noting that the discord within the White reveals that the Western front is more unstable than previously believed.

He further said that Trump and Vance are grappling with intense domestic pressures while facing international challenges, complicating the situation for the United States’ allies and making it difficult to predict the United States’ foreign policy trajectory.

Regarding Iran’s stance on the current situation, the foreign minister said that the Islamic Republic is observing developments with care and strategy, emphasizing principles such as independence, mutual respect, and the avoidance of unconstructive rhetoric.

Unlike certain countries that seek reliance on foreign powers for security and stability, Iran recognizes that such dependence often leads to instability and a loss of national sovereignty, he said

MNA/