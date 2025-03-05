"Speaking to US Congress, [US President Donald] Trump noted with satisfaction that he had already received a letter of repentance from the 'punished' head of the Kiev regime on his readiness for peace talks under the US leadership and the signing of a bonded rare-earths deal. This means that as soon as it is signed, the US arms supplies are likely to resume (and by the way, Europe has already increased them)," he wrote on his Vkontakte page.

Earlier, a Pentagon spokesman told TASS that the US Armed Forces have suspended military aid deliveries to Ukraine. According to Bloomberg, the suspension affects all US military equipment that is not currently in Ukraine, including weapons delivered by air and ship and awaiting further transportation in Poland’s transit zones.

Earlier, Trump told Congress that he had received a letter from Vladimir Zelensky saying that the head of the Kiev regime was ready for peace settlement talks on the Ukrainian conflict. Zelensky also emphasized that he was ready to sign a deal with the US on Ukrainian rare-earths, which had previously been suspended due to a dispute between Trump and Zelensky at the White House.

MA/PR